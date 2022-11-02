In the US, the Republican Party has more support than the Democratic Party. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

If the congressional vote were held on the day of this sociological survey, then 46% of respondents cast their votes in support of the Republicans, and 44% – for the Democrats. Another 9% are undecided. However, only 2% of respondents said they were not going to vote.

In addition, 71% of Americans believe that their country is moving in the wrong direction.

November 8 will be the midterm elections to both houses of the US Congress. US citizens will re-elect the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. At the moment, the legislative branch of power in the country, as well as the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.

Earlier, on October 30, it was reported that more than half of Americans do not want current US President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump to run for a new term in 2024. According to the poll, 57% of respondents answered negatively to the question of whether Biden or Trump should run again.

Before that, on October 25, 53% of Americans said they were dissatisfied with Biden’s work. For comparison, in January 2021, almost the same number of respondents (54%), on the contrary, were satisfied with his work.

Inflation, problems with elections and voting, as well as high crime rates, the migrant crisis, unemployment and abortion laws were cited as the main reasons for discontent.