A new poll by the UP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 6 in 10 Democrats think Kamala Harris would do a good job as president, about 2 in 10 Democrats don’t think she would, and another 2 in 10 say they don’t know enough to say.

Since Biden’s loss in the June 27 debate, many Democrats have been privately and even publicly looking to Harris to step in and succeed Biden as the party’s presidential nominee, believing she has a better chance against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

For her part, Harris has remained completely loyal to Biden, being one of his staunchest defenders in the wake of his disastrous debate performance.

Oakley Graham, a Democrat from Greenwood, Missouri, said that while he was “very happy” with Biden’s accomplishments in office, he felt he would be more enthusiastic about supporting Harris at the top of the ticket, and that “it’s time” for a woman to be president.

“I know he has unfinished business,” Graham, 30, said of Biden. “But it would be nice to see a person of color, a woman, or a younger person step up and lead that charge. I hope that inspires a younger generation to be more engaged.”

Black adults, a key unit of the Democratic coalition and the group that remains relatively more favorable to Biden than others, are more likely than Americans overall to say Harris will do well.