Home policy

From: Felix Busjaeger

Press Split

The latest polls ahead of the US election indicate a close duel between Trump and Harris – especially in the swing states.

Washington – The Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris are fighting before the upcoming US election in November 2024, a neck-and-neck race: Current polls already show that the lead that Trump had over Joe Biden in recent months is crumbling in numerous states. The current Vice President of the USA only started actively in the current election campaign a few days ago, but can already make a difference in many areas – much to the annoyance of former President Trump.

Polls on the US election: Harris and Trump are in a close race

The election campaign in the USA is in full swing: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have been regularly appearing on stages across the country for days to mobilize Americans for their respective political camps. The fact that Trump was recently under pressure to act was also evident in his change of strategy before the US election: tactics that were still against Joe Biden worked, turned out to be powerless against Harris. The 78-year-old Trump therefore went on to personally attack his Democratic opponent.

Donald Trump is stumbling with Kamala Harris as his opponent. © picture alliance/dpa/APF Pool/AP | Scarbrough/Weiss

“I think I have a right to attack her personally,” Trump said recently at a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in reference to his actions against Harris before the US election. He was very angry with her. “I don’t have much respect for her intelligence, and I think she’s going to be a terrible president.”

Trump under pressure ahead of US election: Harris takes the lead according to polls

The rowdy rhetoric that Donald Trump in the election campaign before the US election against Kamala Harris, however, currently seems to be receiving less positive feedback from potential voters in the USA. Current polls for the 2024 US election now suggest this. Just a few weeks ago, the Republican was still leading in Arizona and North Carolina, but Harris has now taken the lead. As the polls of the New York Times and Siena College, the 78-year-old was ahead of Biden in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada by 50% to 41%.

The tide now seems to have turned – although polls before the US election have only limited significance for the outcome of the vote due to the American electoral system. In North Carolina, Harris is ahead of Trump with 49 to 47 percent, in Arizona the Democrat even wins 50 percent and the Republican 45 percent. In Georgia, however, Trump is still ahead with 50 percent and Harris with 46 percent. The survey participants were also asked who could “unite” the USA as president. 46 percent supported Harris, while 42 percent supported Trump. A total of 2,670 potential voters were surveyed. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

Poll from swing state: Harris prevails against Trump ahead of US election

Recently, Trump had lost support, particularly among the working class. Before the US election, Harris is trying to score points with the middle class in her campaign speeches. The Democrat announced tax cuts for families and Americans with middle and low incomes. During her appearance in the politically contested state of North Carolina, the incumbent vice president also promised a whole series of other measures aimed at reducing costs, especially for the middle class, if she were elected president.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

“Too many people, no matter how hard they work, feel like it’s hard to get ahead,” the vice president said in her speech. She praised the measures and improvements that she and US President Joe Biden had implemented, but acknowledged that many Americans have not yet felt any of them in their daily lives. As president, she wants to focus on the middle class, “their economic security, stability and dignity,” Harris said.

Swing states decisive in US election: Harris and Trump probably neck and neck

The fact that Harris often hits the right note with her campaign speeches before the US election is also evident in the hotly contested swing states. In the latest polls for the 2024 US election, Harris is ahead of Trump in five of the seven states. The latest developments before the vote next November are reported by, among others, NewsweekThe change in North Carolina is particularly notable: The state is actually considered a Republican stronghold and voters have generally preferred Republican candidates in past US elections. The last time the Democrats won the state was in 2008 during former President Barack Obama’s first election campaign.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

For Donald Trump, losing North Carolina in the US election would be a major setback. It is therefore not surprising that his campaign team immediately reacted sharply to the details of the new poll: The survey shows how “wildly inaccurate” the 2020 election result between Trump and President Joe Biden is being used to create “a false lead” for Harris. On Truth Social, the former US president also reacted to the latest poll results and once again launched a verbal attack on Harris. In numerous posts, he accused her of doing a poor job, conjured up horror scenarios and named only one possible way out for America: itself. (fbu)