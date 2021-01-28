Most Russians consider the education system in Russia to be mediocre, the VTsIOM poll showed.

The research was conducted on the eve of Student’s Day on January 14 using a telephone interview method. It was attended by 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over. The respondents were asked how they assess the state of the Russian education system and what kind of education they dream about for their children.

It turned out that 42% of respondents consider education in Russia mediocre. 31% of respondents rated the education system as good or excellent. 21% said they considered education in their home country bad or very bad.

Russians perceive education as a necessity. Only 5% of the respondents said that they do not care what level of education their children will have. At the same time, 81% of respondents stated that they consider university education the most in demand. 7% called technical schools and colleges in demand, 1-2% noted the importance of vocational schools and secondary general education.

32% of Russians believe that there is a direct link between the level of education and a person’s material well-being. Moreover, 62% do not see such dependence.

53% of the respondents are sure that the education that the child will receive, first of all, depends on the material well-being of his family. 48% believe that education is influenced by a child’s personal desire to learn. 34% stated the importance of the family’s desire to give their child a decent education. Only 29% expressed the opinion that the personal abilities of the child are important in this matter.

Most of the respondents also noted that today higher education is less accessible than in Soviet times (59%). 32% are of the opposite opinion.