Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

A New York Times/Siena University poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris leading Republican Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in three battleground states. The poll of 1,973 registered voters, conducted Aug. 5-9, found Harris with 50 percent support among likely voters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, while Trump has 46 percent support in each state.

The result boosts Harris’s campaign momentum as the Democratic nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential candidate, wrap up a tour of a group of states that could make a difference in the November elections, to promote their economic agenda, according to Bloomberg News.

When survey respondents were asked whom they trusted on the economy, Trump led, 52% to 46% for Harris in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and 51% to 45% in Michigan.

The poll also showed voters prefer Trump to deal with immigration, another key issue in the presidential race, while Harris leads on democracy and abortion rights.

American political and analytical circles considered that Kamala Harris’s candidacy for the presidential elections reshuffled the cards in the arena of the fierce confrontation with Trump, who is trying to return to the White House.

Since it was announced about two weeks ago that Harris would represent the Democrats in the presidential election instead of President Joe Biden, indications have accelerated that her nomination as a competitor to Trump could lead to making the competition between Democrats and Republicans for the highest office in the United States more fierce.

starting point

According to American political analysts, the narrowing gap between Harris and Trump is an indication that the race has actually returned to the starting point, as if the two competitors are starting from scratch, even though the remaining period until voting day is now less than 100 days.

Experts described the shift in the electoral landscape since Harris received the Democratic nomination paper as “amazing,” saying that she succeeded in erasing the progress of the Republican candidate, who seemed to be on his way to achieving a guaranteed victory in the elections, if Biden continued to represent the Democratic Party in it.