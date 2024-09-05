Home policy

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

There is unrest in the Trump campaign team: According to polls, New Hampshire is considered lost. But the former president is fighting back.

Washington, DC – In the midst of the election campaign, there seem to be differences of opinion within Donald Trump’s team. The focus is on the state of New Hampshire, which Tom Mountain, an insider from Trump’s campaign team, considers to be practically lost. According to The Hill He is said to have announced in an email that Trump will lose the US elections in November against his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “by an even larger margin” than he did against US President Joe Biden in 2020.

New Hampshire appears to be going to the Democrats. Trump does not want to give up the state without a fight. © Paul Sancya/dpa

Trump campaigns for votes – dispute over New Hampshire before US election 2024

Mountain claims that New Hampshire is no longer considered a swing state. These states are not inclined towards either the Democrats or the Republicans in the 2024 US elections and are therefore particularly contested. In these areas, victory or defeat is often decided by only a small margin.

Trump responded promptly via his social media platform Truth Social. He seems to think little of a predictable loss in New Hampshire. “I have defended New Hampshire’s first primary in the country and I will ALWAYS do so,” Trump said in his post on Tuesday (September 3). “To my friends in New Hampshire: Get out there and vote TRUMP. Together we will make your state and America strong, safe and prosperous AGAIN!”

Trump probably ignores polls ahead of 2024 US election – Harris clearly leads in New Hampshire

Mountain was fired as a leading volunteer shortly after his testimony, reported the British Independent. The Trump team may not want to focus too much on the predictable loss of a formerly contested state. According to an analysis by the statistics site FiveThirtyEight Harris is actually leading Trump in New Hampshire by seven percentage points, as can be seen in the table (as of September 4):

Donald Trump 43.2 Kamala Harris 50.1

Trump, however, seems to care little about the poll results. In his social media post, he goes on the attack, claiming that Harris is facing problems in New Hampshire. “Comrade Kamala Harris sees problems for her campaign in New Hampshire because she disrespected it in her primary and never showed up to vote,” Trump wrote.

In addition, the president points out social problems in the state in his post. “In addition, the cost of living in New Hampshire is enormous, its energy bills are among the highest in the country, and its housing market is the most unaffordable in history.”

Winner of 2024 US election still unclear – Harris ahead of Trump in polls

Trump’s behavior could also be due to the current poll results. Against Joe Biden, the republican regularly in the lead. Since Harris took over the Democratic nomination, this lead seems to have disappeared. Current polls show Harris ahead of Trump in terms of voter popularity. If he wants to win the election in November, he must mobilize as many voters as possible.

All information about the US election summarized in a compact format! Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and receive the most important reports from our renowned US media partners such as the Washington Post translated into German in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Loud FiveThirtyEight Harris is more than three percentage points ahead of Trump on average nationwide. However, it is not yet possible to predict how the election will ultimately turn out. The results in the hotly contested swing states will once again be crucial to the outcome of the 2024 US election. (nhi)