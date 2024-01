According to the Gallup institute, the pontiff had his worst rating among the conservative public. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A new survey carried out in the United States points to a record level of discontent among North Americans and the country's Catholics towards Pope Francis. Despite this, those who have a favorable opinion of the leader of the Catholic Church are still the majority.

Carried out by the Gallup institute between December 1st and 20th, the survey reveals that 58% of Americans say they are in favor of Francis and his positions, while 30% of those interviewed have an unfavorable view of the pope – a new record recorded since he it was evaluated for the first time ten years ago. Among the country's Catholics, 77% approve of him and 17% disapprove of him (another negative record).

At the beginning of his pontificate, in 2013, Francis had an approval rate of 58% among Americans and 80% among the country's Catholics. These numbers grew the following year, when he had 76% support among Americans and 89% among Catholics.

The new Gallup survey also shows that Catholics who consider themselves politically progressive give the pope their highest favorable rating: 70%. Among conservatives, only 42% say they approve of it. Among moderates, his approval rating is 66%

According to the institute, the study concludes that North Americans, including Catholics, continue to evaluate Pope Francis positively. Its rating among conservative audiences, however, is the worst since 2013.

The survey was carried out after Vacitano fired, last November, the conservative bishop Jospeh Stricland, of the diocese of Tyler, Texas, known for systematically criticizing Francis's papacy and his progressive stances.

Gallup also reports that the Pope's historic opening to blessing same-sex couples or couples in an “irregular” situation for the Catholic Church, announced on December 18 last year, did not have a significant impact on the study's results.