Elon Musk lets Twitter users vote in a poll on whether he should remain head of the short message service. “Should I resign as head of Twitter? I will stick to the results of this survey,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday night. Users can vote “Yes” or “No”. There had previously been massive criticism of Twitter after the online network had declared that it would no longer allow its users to advertise their presence on certain competing platforms – including Facebook, Instagram or Mastodon.

In another tweet, Musk promised to also put major policy changes for the platform up for a vote in the future. “I beg your pardon. Will not happen again.”

According to Twitter, the new policy against competing platforms applies to both tweets and the biography of your own account. In the future, Twitter will no longer allow free advertising for certain social media platforms on Twitter, it said. Musk took over Twitter in October and has been pushing his ideas through the online service ever since.

Unlocked some banned accounts

After international criticism, several blocked Twitter accounts were reactivated by US journalists – but not all of them. Musk announced the activation with reference to a survey of Twitter users, in which a majority of the almost 3.7 million participants had spoken out in favor of an immediate end to the locks. The United Nations stressed that there were “serious concerns”. Musk should commit to making decisions on the basis of publicly available guidelines that respect rights such as freedom of speech, demanded the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk. There seems to be no end to the arbitrary lockdown in sight.

Several of the originally blocked accounts of journalists, including the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN, could be accessed again on Saturday – the account of Business Insider journalist Linette Lopez was also on Sunday morning (local time). blocked. Her account was suspended without explanation on Friday. She had previously reported repeatedly about the Musk-led electric car manufacturer Tesla. On Saturday evening (local time), the account of a journalist from the “Washington Post” who reports on tech topics and Musk was also blocked. During the course of Sunday he was activated again.

Musk has always presented himself as a champion of freedom of speech. He finally propagated conspiracy theories on Twitter and used the platform to promote the US Republicans in his tweets. The online service has developed into an important communication platform in recent years: governments, authorities and politicians use Twitter for their public relations work all over the world.