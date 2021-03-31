LONDON (Reuters) – A Reuters poll concluded today, Wednesday, that oil prices will stabilize above $ 60 a barrel this year, as the start of vaccination campaigns supports a recovery in demand, while OPEC and its allies continue to curb supplies.

The poll, which was attended by 48 analysts, predicted that Brent’s price would average $ 63.12 a barrel in 2021, up from the average of $ 59.07 last month. The average price since the beginning of this year was $ 59.36.

Today’s benchmark crude was trading near $ 64 a barrel today.

Giovanni Stanovo, an analyst at UBS, said, “In light of expectations of an acceleration of the pace of vaccinations and the likelihood that OPEC will maintain its cautious approach – reducing production cuts when demand recovers – we expect oil stocks to reach their normal level in the middle of the year, which would support prices.”

Demand is expected to grow between five and seven million barrels per day this year, despite renewed closures in Europe due to Covid-19.

Edward Moya, chief market analyst at Oanda, said that the US economy is recovering quickly and pushing global demand for oil to rise despite falling expectations in Europe.

It is important for the hypothesis of a price recovery to extend OPEC and its allies, a group known as “OPEC +”, the production cuts that are currently scheduled to last until April and adopt a slight increase after that.

Marshall Steves, energy market analyst at IEG, said that the $ 60 level may be very important because above this level, the economic viability of US shale oil increases, which leads to production growth so that US crude returns to compete with OPEC + for market share.

He added that Saudi Arabia may start increasing production at prices higher than $ 70, but at this point it will be likely that US production is already rising, as the listed shale oil companies seek to boost financial returns.

In addition, high prices could lead to production growth and lead to non-compliance with the quotas agreed upon in OPEC +, said Daniela Corsini, an analyst at Intesa Sanpaolo.

It also said that Washington may hold talks with Iran about the nuclear deal and said, “So it is possible that Iran’s exports will increase by the end of 2021.”