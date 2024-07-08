The poll, conducted by Israel’s Channel 13, revealed that a right-wing party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, former Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman and former Interior Minister Gideon Sa’ar would win the elections if held today, obtaining 32 seats in the Knesset.

According to the poll, the National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz will win 25 seats, while the Likud Party led by Netanyahu will win 21 seats.

In contrast, the Yesh Atid party, led by Yair Lapid, will win 13 seats.

According to the poll, the Labor-Meretz alliance led by Yair Golan will win 9 seats.

In addition, according to the poll, Sa’ar’s party would not pass the electoral threshold if it ran alone.

The poll also revealed that Netanyahu’s opposition bloc would win 63 seats, without the votes of the “Hadash and Change” party.

53 seats will be allocated to Netanyahu’s bloc.

The alliance between the National Unity Party and Yesh Atid will not add seats to either party, which together will receive 21 seats.

The poll also attempted to determine the measure of popular support for the proposed hostage deal with Hamas, and according to the results, the proposed deal enjoys the support of a majority of 58 percent of the public.

23 percent opposed the deal, while 19 percent said they did not know.