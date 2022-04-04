The survey, which included nearly 30,000 people in 20 countries during the period between November 2021 and February 2022, showed that 2021 was a boom year for cryptocurrencies, after inflation in particular led to their use in countries that experienced a devaluation of the currency.

Gemini found that Brazil and Indonesia lead the world in cryptocurrency use, with 41 percent of people surveyed in the two countries reporting owning cryptocurrency, compared to 20 percent in the United States and 18 percent in Britain.

Gemini found that 79 percent of people who reported owning cryptocurrency last year said they chose to buy digital assets for their potential long-term investment.