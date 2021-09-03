The lead in opinion polls for the centre-left Social Democrats is denting the Conservatives’ odds of winning again as their promise to “hold on” fails to resonate with voters concerned about climate change, immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The level of support for the Social Democrats in the “Infratest Dimap” poll for ARD radio, was 25 percent, and support for the conservative CDU/SSU bloc 20 percent.

According to the poll, the Green Party achieved 16 percent, the liberal Free Democratic Party 13 percent, the far-right Alternative for Germany 12 percent, and the far-left Linke Party 6 percent.

The level of support for the Social Democratic Party increased by 7 points from in early August, and decreased by 7 points for the Conservatives, according to the poll of 1,337 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday.