Among the parties, the League reviews 9% and the Democratic Party continues to collapse. Tables and graphs

With 55.7% of the votes the premier Giorgia Meloni wins hands down in the 2022 ranking of politicians. This is the main result of the survey carried out by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01 for Affaritaliani.it. In second place, very far away Mario Draghi, followed in third position by Giuseppe Conte. Among the losers, or rather the losers, there is at the top of the ranking with as much as 65.1%. Enrico Letta, outgoing secretary of the Democratic Party. In second place Roberto Speranza and in third position Matteo Renzi.

However, in the last week, confidence in the prime minister dropped from 53.6% to 53.1%. Between parties, Brothers of Italy still falls to 28.7% while the League regains 9%. Below 7% Forza Italia. Collapse of the Democratic Party to 15.4% while the 5 Stars regain 18% share. Bene Action-Italia Viva at 8.4%.

