Survey, Meloni unstoppable flies over 30%. The data

Giorgia Meloni it seems unstoppable. The pro-European turn, both in economic and geopolitical terms, pleases the Italians. Consensus for the center-right continues to increase, and more particularly for Brothers of Italy. According to the latest survey carried out by Quorum/YouTrend for Sky Tg 24, the party flies over 30%, more specifically 33%.

Behind Meloni only the Five Stars movement di Conte, who confirms himself as the second political force in the country, as well as the first of the opposition: the grillini collect a good 16.7%. Following this, the Democratic party by Enrico Letta: the dem get 15.4% of the votes.

Instead, she rejoices League by Matteo Salvini which stands at 9.1%, improving the consensus since the elections of September 25th. Even among the small “big” ones Action/Italia Viva And Come on Italy. The coalition of the Third Pole collects 8.5%, while the political force of Silvio Berlusconi stops at 6%. Instead, they close the ranking: Greens-Italian Left stops at 3.1%, Italexit at 2.4% and +Europe.

Ukrainian war, energy crisis and tax cuts are the priorities of Italians in 2023

But not only life intentions. The survey Youtrend also highlights those that are the personal priorities of Italians in view of a “tough” 2023, especially from an economic point of view. The end of the energy crisis and the war in Ukraine are in fact the two major issues that concern both citizens and the executive. Consequently, the largely more important measures than the Meloni government should take should concern, according to the Italians, the energy cost he was born in fuel for almost two thirds of Italians (64%) and the increase in energy production from renewables more than one out of two (54%), not only for ecological reasons but also to improve Italy’s energy independence from fossil fuels imported from abroad.

