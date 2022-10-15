Poll: Fratelli d’Italia flies, Forza Italia thud. The M5S is one step away from the Pd

Confidence in Giorgia Meloni premier in pectore is still growing (for the third consecutive week). According to the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it from Roberto Baldassarigeneral manager of Lab21.01, the approval of the leader of Fratelli d’Italia has risen to 52.7%, in constant growth since the end of September.

If we went back to the polls, Brothers of Italy it would be even stronger at 27.2%. Lega di Matteo Salvini stable at 8.9% and Forza Italia thump at 7.4%, clearly surpassed by the Third Pole Action / Italia Viva which rises to 8.3%. Another sensational figure: the 5 Star Movement, growing further to 17.4%, has practically reached the Democratic Party, down to 17.6%.

Finally, clear rejection for the citizen’s incomeza. As many as 45.1% of Italians ask for it to be completely abolished. 42.5% of the sample believed that it should be partially modified. Only 12.4% of respondents think that the RdC should be left as it is.



