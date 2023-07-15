Meloni also loses a few decimals in the direct clash with Schlein





Even if only slightly, the majority of Italians (51.9%) are with the Judiciary in the clash with the Meloni government over the cases Santanchè, Delmastro and La Russa.

With the Centre-right executive, 48.1% of Italians.

This is the main result of the survey carried out by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, for Affaritaliani.it.

In the direct confrontation between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schleinthe Prime Minister loses a few decimals and, while remaining well ahead, slips to 61.7%.

The secretary of the Pd dates back to 38.3%. Between partiesFratelli d’Italia loses more than half a point and drops below 30%.

The League is growing, Forza Italia is essentially stable.

The Democratic Party recovers after a long time above 20% while the 5 Star Movement grows to 15.3%.

Poll July 14th See also Oil tanker with a Russian cargo rams a container ship: mystery about the owner and the destination Poll July 14th Poll July 14th Poll July 14th Poll July 14th



Subscribe to the newsletter

