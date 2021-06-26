The distance between Lega, Pd and FdI is further reduced. Strong growth of consensus for the government and President Draghi. This, according to the Ipsos poll for Corriere della Sera, is the political scenario at the end of the month. According to estimates, the League with 20.1% precedes the Democratic Party (19.7%) and FdI (19.4%). Salvini’s party is estimated to be down by more than 2 points compared to May and touches its lowest point since the beginning of the legislature, but it makes the counter-overtake on the Democratic Party compared to the poll two weeks ago. Following are the M5S (16.5%) and FI (7.9%). The three center-right parties as a whole maintain a consistent advantage over the center-left (47.4% to 31.2%) as well as over the former Giallorossi majority (with the exclusion of Italia viva) which would amount to 39.9%. In the rear, the variations are of a few decimal places and the area of ​​non-voting and indecision remains above 40%.





The evaluations on the executive and the premier show even higher values ​​than those recorded at the inauguration: today the approval rating of the government’s work stands at 69 and that of President Draghi rises to 71, both up by 5 compared to May.

Moving on to the approval of politicians, Giuseppe Conte’s first place is confirmed (index 49, down by 2 points) preceding Giorgia Meloni (40, up by 3) and Roberto Speranza (stable at 38).