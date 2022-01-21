Poll, the center-right exceeds 50%, with consensus advancing between December and January

There League grows, exceeds the Pd and gets on the top step of the podium: 20.6% against 20.5% of dem and 18.9% of Fratelli d’Italia. This is what emerges from the last poll by Enzo Risso, commissioned by League, which testifies to a growth in the movement led by Matteo Salvini 0.2% from December 17th to January 15th. The center right exceeds 50%, with consensus advancing between December and January.