Poll, FdI stable, Pd downhill

Leap of the League by Matteo Salvini. In the latest survey for the Porta a Porta transmission, broadcast on RaiUno, the Carroccio rose by 1% from March 9 to April 5, returning to 18% and following the Pd of Enrico Letta down by 0.5 to 19, 5%. Stable in first position Fratelli d’Italia at 21%. In cuona growth (+ 1.5%) also the 5 Star Movement at 13.5%. Forza Italia and Action are stable at 7 and 4%.