Shaaban Bilal (Washington, Cairo)

Hispanic voters see Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice president, as better than former President Donald Trump on handling the economy, a poll shows, and her 13-percentage-point lead among those voters reflects the fact that they largely favor her approach to health care and climate change.

Latino voters are an attractive target for both candidates in the race, which saw a surprise in July when President Joe Biden dropped out and handed the torch to Harris.

The top issues for registered Latino voters heading into the presidential election are the same as those for the country as a whole, including the economy, immigration, health care and climate change, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Aug. 21-28.

Although registered voters overall prefer Trump’s approach to the economy to Harris’s by 45% to 36%, Latino registered voters see their approaches as evenly matched.

Yesterday, Biden and Harris participated in an event with union members in Pennsylvania, one of the crucial states in the presidential elections, in a move that reflects their unity after she replaced him in the presidential race and revived the Democrats’ hopes of winning.

Experts and analysts considered that each candidate’s program to improve economic indicators and confront inflation represents a decisive point in directing voters’ opinions, and that there is competition between Harris and Trump in their economic statements, and each of them has a different vision.

Dr. Nabil Mikhail, a professor of political science at George Washington University, said that both candidates agree that there is an economic crisis in the United States, and the economy must be supported after a period in which many classes and groups in American society suffered from economic problems.

Michael explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Harris said that she would raise taxes on companies, especially giant ones, to 28% of their total income, which is high, and is what Biden had previously proposed, in addition to building housing for people with limited incomes and stabilizing food prices.

Michael added that Trump confirmed that there would be no income taxes on employees in restaurants, grocery stores, etc., which would strengthen his position in getting the votes of many low-wage earners.

But political scientist Irina Tsukerman noted that both candidates have taken a completely unrealistic approach to the economy, which has been widely criticized by both the right and the left. Trump is pushing for a 20% tariff on all goods, an extreme form of protectionism that would undermine US competitiveness and limit consumer choice, she said.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Zuckerman explained that Harris is pushing to spend an additional $1.7 trillion on various programs and grants without cutting many of the spending programs in the Biden administration that caused the process to rise significantly, noting that Harris’ proposed program is very populist and far from reality.