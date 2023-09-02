The survey by Affaritaliani.it-Lab21.01





The majority of Italians are tired of unconditional support for Ukrainian President Zelensky, thus disavowing the line of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. Almost 60% of the interviewees ask to find new ways to end hostilities even with concessions from Kiev to Russia.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the premier remains clearly in the lead but falls below 60%. Between parties, on the other hand, the growth of the League continues now at 10.6% while the Brothers of Italy retreat. Pd just above 20% and Movimento 5 Stelle at 16%.

