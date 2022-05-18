Trust in institutions: the rankings in the Affaritaliani.it survey

There presidency of the republic it beats everyone in the ranking of trust in institutions. In second place the presidency of the councilfollowed by the Church. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it from Roberto Baldassarigeneral manager of Lab210. In the last three places the banks, the Parliament and, last but not least, the political parties.

As regards the policeto win in terms of trust on the part of the citizens is the weapon of Carabinieri, followed by the state police. In third place the Guardia di Finanza and in fourth position the local police. Turning instead to armed forces, in the first place there is the military air force, followed by the navy and finally the army. Among public security organs the firefighters clearly win, followed by the coast guard and the forestry corps. In fourth place the prison police and finally the secret services.

As for the trust in other institutions (not political parties or government officials) gold medal a Bassetti (Italian Episcopal Conference), in second place Malagò (Coni) and in third position Beloved (Constitutional Court). The data on trade unions is interesting: Capone (Ugl), fourth in the standings, beats all the others: Landini (CGIL) is only seventh. Last Ponizpresident of the Anm (National Association of Magistrates).

