Shaaban Bilal (Washington, Cairo)

A new poll shows that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is leading or tying with her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, in all but one of the seven swing states.

According to the poll prepared by the Cook Political Foundation, which specializes in American political affairs, Harris narrowly outperformed Trump by one point, while her campaign continues to gain momentum since announcing her candidacy on July 21, following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race for the White House.

He pointed out that so far, Harris has a slight lead in these states, ranging from 47 to 48 percent, while the only state where Trump is still ahead is Nevada, but Harris has succeeded in narrowing the gap.

The seven states are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming.

Harris’ campaign has gained significant political momentum, unifying the Democratic Party, mobilizing stagnant bases, and instilling a spirit of enthusiasm, after the party experienced a period of stagnation and a decline in campaign donations during the weeks preceding President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race for the White House.

The Republican and Democratic candidates for vice president agreed this week to participate in a debate on October 1, a month before the election.

Yesterday, Republican vice presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance accepted an invitation from CBS to debate Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

Dr. Nabil Mikhail, a professor of political science at George Washington University, believes that even though the American people appreciate candidate Kamala Harris, she is still behind Trump in the polls.

He told Al-Ittihad that the change in the electoral landscape with Biden’s withdrawal provided an opportunity to attract several groups in American society represented by Harris, such as women and those with leftist and progressive tendencies, and there are new data that help her and the Democrats and pose a greater challenge to Trump.

Political and strategic analyst Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila considered that these indicators cannot be considered strengths for the Democratic candidate before her first debate with Trump, and that her competition in the opinion polls is natural as a positive reaction to that after Biden’s withdrawal.

Al-Sabaileh explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the electoral equations have changed for several reasons, the first of which is that Harris will not be subject to harsh attacks and that any new candidate can confront Trump in the debate.

According to a media report, Harris inherits a party that is lagging behind in states that affect the election, such as Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin. To win, she must obtain 270 delegates from the Electoral College, which requires her to win all or some of the industrial swing states of the Midwest, in addition to the two Western battlegrounds.