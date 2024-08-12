Home policy

The state of North Carolina is considered a Republican stronghold. But times are changing. Harris thinks she has a chance in the 2024 US election.

Washington, DC – For five days Kamala Harris and her “running mate” Tim Walz are working tirelessly. The duo started on August 6th with a tour through the US election 2024 particularly contested states. They visited Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. The planned stops in Georgia and North Carolina had to be postponed due to the tropical storm Debby in the region.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz celebrate at a rally in Eau Claire (Wisconsin). © Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

But what was most important for Harris was that the enthusiasm for the new team of Democrats can now also be seen in the numbers. In Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, she is currently ahead of her opponent Donald Trumpand in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada it has also recently caught up. But what about North Carolina? After all, it is a state that almost always republican Trump has also won here twice.

Poll ahead of US election sees Harris and Trump tied in North Carolina

In a poll published on August 11 by YouGov Blue on behalf of Carolina Forward, Harris and Trump are tied at 46 percent each. The poll also shows that independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (2 percent) plays almost no role here. And only a small group is still undecided. This is the bloc that the two parties are likely to fight hardest for in the run-up to the election.

The result of the survey is a little surprising. In all other surveys, Trump has been ahead by a narrow but solid margin. That is no surprise. After all, the political landscape in North Carolina has changed rapidly in recent decades. Like many other southern states, North Carolina voted almost exclusively for the Democrats from 1876 to 1964, before the state on the Atlantic coast became a Republican stronghold from 1968 onwards. This was largely due to conservative whites who were dissatisfied with civil rights legislation. The results of the last six elections are as follows:

Year Republicans vs. Democrats 2020 49.9% | 48.6% 2016 49.8% | 46.2% 2012 50.4% | 48.8% 2008 49.4% | 49.7% 2004 56.0% | 43.6% 2000 56.0% | 43.2%

Democrats mostly lose out in North Carolina

The last time a Democrat won in North Carolina was in 2008. Barack Obama defeated Republican John McCain by a razor-thin margin of 14,177 out of about 4.27 million votes cast. After that, Obama (2012), Clinton (2016) and Biden (2020) all lost in North Carolina.

However, it has recently become clear that North Carolina’s rapidly growing urban areas, with their growing minority populations, are leaning toward the Democrats, while rural areas remain strongly Republican.

Harris could win against Trump in the US election in North Carolina

The fact that the Democrats have gained ground in North Carolina is also evident in the position of governor. Democrat Roy Cooper has held this office since 2017. This was also one of the reasons why Kamala Harris considered him as a possible running mate.

On July 29, however, Cooper announced without giving a reason that he was not available for the position. With Cooper at her side, Harris would probably have a better chance of winning the US election in North Carolina against Trump. But according to the latest poll by YouGov Blue, she seems to have a chance anyway. (cs)

Note: The Survey by YouGove Bluein which 802 people participated online from August 5 to 9, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.