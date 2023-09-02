Nfter the affair surrounding an anti-Semitic leaflet and other allegations from the school days of the leader of the Free Voters, Germans are divided on the question of whether Hubert Aiwanger should resign. According to a representative survey by the opinion research institute Insa for the “Bild am Sonntag”, 38 percent are in favor of resigning and 39 percent are against it. 23 percent of those surveyed answered “don’t know/no answer”.

According to the survey, more than 60 percent of voters from the SPD and the Greens are in favor of resigning. 36 percent of Union supporters want a resignation, 50 percent are against it.

Regardless of the Aiwanger case, according to the survey, 47 percent are against people who represented right-wing extremist attitudes in their school days being allowed to hold a top political office. 33 percent think that should still be possible.

Aiwanger himself apologized publicly for the first time on Thursday, but refused to resign. He lamented a political campaign against himself and his party. Last weekend, the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported on an anti-Semitic leaflet that had been found in Aiwanger’s school bag when he was at school. Aiwanger denies the allegation that he wrote the leaflet. His older brother now claims to have written the pamphlet.

25 questions answered by Söder

On Friday evening, Aiwanger sent the written answers to 25 questions put to him by the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). The State Chancellery confirmed receipt. These would now be evaluated “in peace”, it said on Saturday morning from CSU circles.

Now it’s Söder’s turn. He must decide whether to dismiss Aiwanger a month before the state elections on October 8th. Nothing was initially known about the content of the answers. The questions that the state chancellery had sent to the head of the Free Voters were not published either. The opposition FDP in the state parliament is calling for this to change quickly.







“The citizens of Bavaria must be able to see for themselves what their deputy prime minister has to say about the public allegations against him,” said the chairman of the FDP parliamentary group, Martin Hagen. It should not be an exclusive exchange of letters between the CSU and free voters. “Transparency is very important here so that trust in the state government is not damaged in the long term. That’s why I expect Prime Minister Söder to make the questions and answers publicly available in a timely manner.”

It is not yet clear when Söder will announce a decision on Aiwanger. Both Söder and Aiwanger want to attend longer public appointments on Saturday.

“Yeah, I screwed up too”

Aiwanger defended himself again on Friday at a public festival in Lower Bavaria. “Yeah, I did shit too when I was young. Yes, I messed up too.” But he doesn’t think it’s okay to confront someone later in life with things that happened 35 to 40 years ago, “up to the point of their professional annihilation”.

There are many things that one would no longer do in hindsight. But you also have to allow people to become smarter in life. He spoke again of a long-planned smear campaign against him, “perhaps to bring the Greens into the state government”.







Recently, new allegations had been raised against Aiwanger. “I can neither completely deny nor confirm other allegations such as misanthropic jokes from my memory,” said Aiwanger on Thursday. He did not respond to an accusation previously made by “Spiegel”. According to this, a former classmate is said to have sworn in an oath that Aiwanger once brought a school folder to class with a racist insult written on the inside. Other former classmates reported that Aiwanger attracted attention during his school days by showing the Hitler salute, anti-Semitic jokes and right-wing extremist sentiments.