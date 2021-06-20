A lot can still happen in the three months leading up to the federal election. Little has changed in the surveys of the last few weeks: the Union is enjoying the upswing.

Berlin – For the Greens, things continue to decline, at least in the polls: In a poll for the federal election, the Union is again clearly ahead of the Greens. In the “Sunday trend”, the survey institute Insa for the Image on Sunday (Bams) is collected, the CDU and CSU come to 28 percent and have gained one percentage point compared to the previous week.

The Greens, on the other hand, remain at 20 percent. Shortly after the nomination of Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, the party was temporarily ahead of the Union.

Federal election 2021: Laschet is ahead on the chancellor question for the first time

SPD (16 percent), FDP (13) AfD (11) and Linke (6) do not change compared to the previous week.

For the first time in the “Sunday trend”, Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) leads on the question of which Chancellor the Germans would elect in a direct election. The CDU chairman added one point and came to 19 percent. Baerbock, on the other hand, loses one point (17), while SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz remains at 18 percent.

In the previous week, all three candidates were in the “Sunday trend” at 18 percent each. (dpa / frs)