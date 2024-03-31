In the upcoming Republican presidential primary in the state, Trump is the choice of 80 percent of voters, indicating strong support within his party and among the Hispanic community. This support extends even into a possible confrontation with Democratic President Joe Biden in the general election.

Among Latinos who plan to vote in the Republican primary86 percent say they will vote for Trumpcompared to 13 percent who supported Nikki Haley, who was the only remaining competitor in the Republican race, but who announced her withdrawal from the race after obtaining unfavorable results on Super Tuesday on March 5.

Trump is the preferred choice of 47 percent of Texas Latinos in a hypothetical race against Biden, who has the support of 41 percent of this community.

What did the survey reveal about the political preferences of Latinos in Texas and support for Trump?

Complete survey data is available on the Hobby School website for those interested in delving deeper into these results. Renée Cross, senior executive director of the Hobby School and one of the project's researchers, noted that Trump remains very popular in Texas, especially among Republican and independent voters. In addition, he highlighted the solid support for the border and immigration policies promoted by Governor Greg Abbott, an aspect that has influenced the decision of many Latino voters.

The preference for Trump challenges common perceptions about Latino political tendencies.

On the other hand, the survey also revealed data on the preference of Democrats in Texas. 72 percent of party voters plan to vote for Biden in the primary, followed by 5 percent who support Marianne Williamson. However, 17 percent are undecided or plan to vote for other candidates, reflecting some diversity of opinion within this group.