A Reuters poll conducted today, Monday, showed that the Central Bank of Egypt is expected to leave overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, after a slight decline in inflation in April and after raising interest rates by 200 basis points in March. The central bank will maintain the deposit rate at 18.25 percent and the lending rate at 19.25 percent when its Monetary Policy Committee holds its regular meeting. Three analysts expected an increase in interest rates of 100 basis points, and a fourth analyst expected an increase of 200 basis points. The Monetary Policy Committee, which seeks to control rising inflation, raised interest rates by 200 basis points at its last meeting on March 30, in line with expectations, bringing the total increase to 1,000 basis points since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early 2022. Inflation has picked up. in Egyptian cities to 32.7 percent in March, just below its all-time high, but it fell to 30.6 percent in April. On a monthly basis, inflation eased from 2.7 percent in March to 1.7 percent in April. Monica Malik of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank predicted the Monetary Policy Committee would not change interest rates on Thursday after raising them by 200 basis points in March and inflation slowing. “However, we do not believe that inflation or interest rates have peaked in Egypt yet,” she said. The timing of the next rate hike will be crucial. And if it is done with broader reforms, it may boost investor sentiment. Heba Mounir of HC Securities expected the Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates by 100 basis points, including to attract foreign investors and help curb inflation as well. “We see that the recent decline in the inflation rate will be short-lived, and we expect inflation to rise by 1 percent on a monthly basis in May after the recent increase in diesel prices and changes in the ration card system,” she said.