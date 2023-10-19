The survey was mostly conducted before the outbreak of fighting between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the repercussions of which could dampen Egypt’s already weak growth prospects..

Farouk Soussa, an economist at Goldman Sachs, said: “There is a major downside risk to growth in the near term, which may come from any impact on the tourism sector from the Gaza war and fears of a regional escalation.”“.

He added, “Although tourism has so far been a strong driver of growth, foreign currency scarcity and associated supply chain issues are likely to impact growth prospects as Egypt strives to keep its import bill under control.”“.

Analysts and economists say that the rapid growth of money supply in the past two years has raised consumer prices, weakened the currency and caused a decline in living standards in Egypt..

A $3 billion financial support package from the International Monetary Fund that was signed in December faltered after Egypt did not implement its pledge to move to a flexible exchange rate system and sell state assets..

The average forecast in the Reuters poll, which included 15 economists, was to achieve growth of 3.9 percent in the fiscal year that began on July 1, down from previous expectations of 4.2 percent in July. The latest opinion poll showed that growth will recover in 2024-2025 to 4.5 percent..

The presidency said in March that Egypt was targeting five percent GDP growth in the 2023-2024 budget.

The central bank estimated last month that the economy grew 4.1 percent in the first three quarters of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and is likely to slow in the April-June quarter before rebounding in the medium term..

“We expect growth to weaken, as continued high inflation slows consumption growth,” said Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage.“.

Annual inflation has risen in the past four months and reached a record level in September of 38 percent.

Average expectations indicate that inflation in the current fiscal year will decline to 33.75 percent before falling to 20.15 percent in the fiscal year 2024-2025..

The average forecast in the opinion poll also estimates that the pound will decline to 35 against the dollar by the end of December, which is lower than the average previous forecast of 34.8..

Economists expected it to decline to 37.06 pounds by the end of 2024 and to 39.02 by the end of 2025..

The pound has lost about 50 percent of its value against the US currency in a series of sharp devaluations since March 2022, and is still under pressure on the black market.