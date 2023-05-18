Manchester City, Nathan Aké’s club, qualified for the final of the Champions League for the second time in its existence on Wednesday evening. With a game that the enthusiast could not get enough of, especially before the break, Real Madrid was sidelined in the semi-final (4-0). Internazionale, the club of Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries, is the opponent in the final on June 10 in Istanbul. The team from Milan already beat city rivals AC Milan on Tuesday.

#Poll #Dumfries #Aké #lift #Champions #League #trophy #Istanbul