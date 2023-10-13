The Dutch national team faces a tough task in the home match against France, starting at 8:45 PM. National coach Ronald Koeman’s team not only encounters the finalist of the last World Cup in Qatar. The Dutch team is also missing twelve players. Important internationals such as Frenkie de Jong. Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Matthijs de Ligt are not available in the Johan Cruijff Arena.
