There are lots of changes coming to the Assassin’s Creed series (and developer Ubisoft).

Assassin’s Creed is coming to mobile for the first time with Jade, and dedicated platform Infinity will serve as a hub for the series moving forward.

The most notable project is the Baghdad-set Mirage, the next main installation for the series. Back in September, narrative director Sarah Beaulieu told Eurogamer Ubisoft wanted to “go back to what Assassin’s Creed was in terms of story structure in the very early games”.

Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023!

Now, creative director Stéphane Boudon has further discussed how this will be achieved in an interview with GamesRadar. “We started hearing the desire for a character driven story,” he said, “focused on the core pillars of the first ACs on a more intimate scale.”

Boudon described Oranges, Odyssey and Valhalla (the most recent entries to the franchise) as “great games with the promise to live an epic journey”, but said feedback from the community prompted them to scale Mirage back.

While the return to a shorter and linear campaign will be welcomed by some Assassin’s Creed fans, is it really impossible to combine that with a large, sprawling open world? Could you imagine the huge map of Valhalla paired with a 30 hour campaign? Or did the Assassin’s Creed games just get too big?