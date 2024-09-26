Home policy

The polls at the national level are giving Kamala Harris a boost in the US election campaign. But the US election will be decided primarily in the swing states.

Washington, DC – According to a new national poll, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris almost six percentage points ahead Donald TrumpAccording to a poll by Ipsos and Reuters, Harris leads with 46.61 percent to Trump’s 40.48 percent. A clear lead for Harris on the national level. Tuesday’s poll shows a trend that has continued since Harris took over Joe Biden’s campaign. The vice president has US election on their side.

Compared to the poll in mid-September, Harris was able to extend her lead. At that time, 47 percent of respondents voted for Harris and 42 percent for Trump. The national poll is certainly helpful as an indicator of the mood within the USA, but the US election will be decided in the states due to the electoral system in the United States. The contested swing states in particular will be decisive in the November election.

The Democratic US presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris has gained popularity in the past two months. © Morry Gash/dpa

US election 2024: Close race in the swing states between Harris and Trump

According to “RealClearPolling,” Trump is ahead in three of the seven swing states – Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia. Harris is currently ahead in the remaining four states, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. However, the polls are particularly close in the swing states. Whoever can win several states in November has a good chance of winning the US election.

Note: A total of 1,029 eligible voters were interviewed for the survey. The survey has a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

In the US electoral system, voters do not elect the president directly. Each US state has electors, the so-called “Electoral College”, depending on the state’s population. If a candidate wins the election in Pennsylvania, for example, all 19 votes in the Electoral College go to the candidate who won the state. This means that a candidate can collect more absolute votes at the national level – and still lose the US election. The last time this happened was in the 2016 US election, when Hillary Clinton secured the majority of the votes but lost the election to Donald Trump.

Trump scores points in the US election campaign on the economy: Here Harris has to catch up

According to US citizens, Trump’s economic skills are a plus point. In an August survey, 45 percent said Trump had a better approach to the US economy. Only 36 percent of those surveyed said Harris had economic skills – eleven percentage points behind Trump. In general, the US economy is one of the most important issues for citizens in the US election campaign, along with immigration. This is convenient for Harris: the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points a week ago to stimulate the economy.

In order to deny Harris any competence in the field of economics, Trump repeatedly refers to her as a communist and a Marxist, as the BBC writes. Harris, on the other hand, has repeatedly described herself as a “capitalist” and advocates a pragmatic approach to strengthening the American middle class. At a campaign event at the “Economic Club of Pittsburgh,” the Vice President said: “I promise you a pragmatic approach.” Harris has the vision of an “economy of opportunity,” as she calls her plan. (sure)