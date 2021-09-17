fromCindy Boden conclude

The coalition options that are in prospect are not really popular. The ZDF “Politbarometer” shows no turnaround. Only the Greens lose.

Berlin – Above all, the Union and the Greens wanted to turn the polls again with the first two TV trialles. But the party political situation remains “very stable” – as ZDF puts it, referring to the figures from the current “Politbarometer” (September 17).

If the Bundestag election were to take place next Sunday, the SPD would get 25 percent. The CDU and CSU lagged behind with 22 percent. According to the data from the Elections Research Group, the AfD currently achieves 11 percent, as does the FDP. The left is still just above the five percent hurdle – at six percent. All of these values ​​remain same compared to the previous week.

Only the Greens around Annalena Baerbock would give up a point. You get 16 percent of the vote, so you land in third place. On Thursday evening, the chancellor candidate tried to convince a farmer with her answer about regional foods, but did not get through.

Survey before the federal election: “Traffic light” is still the most popular, little support for the government from the SPD, the Greens and the Left

When it comes to the coalition, there is likely to be an abundance of options on the table after the general election on September 26th. If the result comes out as it is in the current projection of the Wahlen research group for the ZDF, there would only be a two-party alliance with a narrow majority: the incumbent “grand coalition”, but this time with an SPD chancellor at the head, who according to the current status would probably be called Olaf Scholz.

There is more choice in the three-party coalitions. It would be enough for the survey for a “traffic light” (SPD, Greens and FDP), for the 2017 failed “Jamaica Alliance” (CDU / CSU, Greens, FDP) and for the much discussed “red-green-red”. However, respondents tend to reject all of these models. The “traffic light coalition” is the best option, but only 37 percent of those surveyed think this option is good. 39 percent think it is bad, 21 percent say “it doesn’t matter”. “Red-Green-Red” from the SPD, the Greens and the Left received the least support: 27 percent rate it positively, 56 percent negatively and 15 percent don’t care. This displeasure had already become clear in another survey.

Armin Laschet, candidate for chancellor of the Union parties, speaks at an election campaign appearance on Bremen’s market square. © Sina Schuldt / dpa

Many in particular still consider races in the Bundestag election to be open – Scholz is ahead in terms of qualification for Chancellor

82 percent of the people, a clear majority, still think the race is open. For them, it is not yet clear who will emerge as the winner of the Bundestag election. This is remarkable because a week before the 2017 election this percentage was significantly lower. According to ZDF, 41 percent said at the time that the race was still open.

When it comes to the question of suitability as Chancellor, Scholz is still in first place by a large margin. A total of 67 percent trust him to hold the office. With Armin Laschet it is only 29 percent, with Baerbock only 26 percent.

Bundestag election on September 26th: SPD ahead in polls – Union is catching up, sometimes not

Even if time is running out, a lot can still change before the general election. In the ARD’s “Deutschlandtrend”, for example, a slightly different picture emerges. Although the SPD was ahead on Thursday, the Union was able to make up some ground.

The election campaign is in full swing, the top candidates of the parties are traveling through Germany. They also present content-related concepts, for example the CDU with an economic paper. The SPD caused an uproar with what is actually a somewhat older unemployment plan. (cibo)

Notes on the survey The poll for the “Politbarometer” is carried out by the research group Elections for the ZDF. For this purpose, the pollsters evaluated interviews of 1,406 randomly selected eligible voters in the period from 14 to 16 September 2021. The survey is representative of the eligible population in Germany. With a share of 40 percent, the error range is around plus / minus three percentage points. The projection values ​​reflect the mood at the current time.

