After living (and enjoying) for months with the fall in the indicators of public opinion of the ruling party, especially the image of Alberto Fernández, the leaders of the opposition are also beginning to be affected by a very complex scenario. A new survey He put numbers to that hit, which reached Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Mauricio Macri Y Patricia bullrich. At a sensitive point: all three fell in their assessment as opposition leaders.

The study that reveals this phenomenon and that Clarion come forward this Sunday is Tachyon, a consulting firm that has been working for several years in the world of politics and business. In May, he made a national survey of 2,524 cases, with +/- 1.9% margin of error.

From the start, the report presents a summary of the key data from the study. There the difficult social and economic moment, which could also explain the disbelief or strong criticism of politics.

Three central tips:

– 7 out of 10 respondents say they are worse than a year ago and also think that the future will be worse than the present.

– 5 out of 10 argue that the State should give greater financial assistance to people in vulnerable situations.

– 46.9% confess that they would not believe anyone if a person told them about the future.

The opposition numbers

This pessimism (and realism) also impacts the opposition. With another striking figure: 5 points increased the percentage of Argentines who maintain that there is no opposition leader.

The data appears when in Together for Change, the fight for the candidacies (2021, but also thinking about 2023) went from private to public.

A week ago, Clarion told that Macri had already chosen his applicants for the four major districts. The two Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Santa Fe. And yet, doubts persist as to whether he will be able to impose one, because today he does not exercise the monopoly of the opposition leadership.

In this context of political and electoral fighting, the former president was affected. But also Larreta and Bullrich, according to the numbers of Tachyon.

“Who is the leader of the opposition to the Alberto Fernández government at this moment?”the consultant asked in May, as it has been doing on a monthly basis.

The last photo keeps Larreta at the top, with 21.7%. They are followed by Bullrich (15.4%), Macri (12%), Javier Milei (5.2%) and María Eugenia Vidal (4.2%).

The rest is distributed among the “others / ns-nc” (8.4%), those who believe that “there is no opposition” (11.6%) and those who believe that “there is no leader of the opposition” (21.5%).

If the last two numbers in themselves configure an alert (they reach 33.1% between the two), concern grows when the evolution of the figures is seen. Because they grew compared to April, to the detriment of the referents with name and surname: Larreta fell 3.9 points, Bullrich 2.3, Macri 2 and Milei 0.6.

In age discrimination, the most skeptical about opposition leaderships are the “baby boomers” (56 years and over): 36.9% oscillate between “there is no opposition” and “there is no leader of the opposition.”

The analysis of a specialist

Clarion consulted Sergio doval, director of Tachyon, on the reasons for the fall of the opposition leaderships. And the analyst summed it up like this:

– “There is a part of fed up with politics in general, but the intern of Together for Change does not help at all. When one listened to the statements of Jorge Macri over the weekend (questioning a possible Buenos Aires candidacy of Diego Santilli), they seem from a traditional party. They are discussions of power and the issue of consensus, of working together for change, is relegated. “.

Diego Santilli, Jorge Macri and María Eugenia Vidal, in a tour in 2018. Now they fight for the Buenos Aires intern of JxC.

– “I think that here the internal of a party is revealed, that before it had only one leadership and today it has many. And that is a real learning of an organ that begins to balance the power. Also in the framework of the crack, a Larreta very hard one month standing in court against the Government rises as opposition leader, but if the next month he accepts the restrictions as if nothing, he goes down. “

– “And in parallel you have a 50% of people who are looking for a new option (outside the gap) and cannot find it. Then the scene begins to show itself from that place. “

