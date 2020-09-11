Nearly half of Russians assess the present financial scenario within the nation as common. Particularly, 49% of the respondents gave such an evaluation, in response to VTsIOM knowledge.

Solely 12% of respondents think about the financial scenario in Russia to be good. On the identical time, 34% described it negatively.

Talking about their monetary scenario, 60% of the respondents known as it principally common, 26% assessed it negatively, and 14% positively.

As well as, the survey confirmed that 41% of Russians imagine that their lives won’t change sooner or later. 24% of respondents count on the scenario to enhance, and 25% are making ready for worsening.

Each third respondent (33%) believes that issues are stepping into the best course in Russia. 37% partly agree with them, partly disagree. In the meantime, 1 / 4 of Russians (25%) don’t imagine that issues within the nation are stepping into the best course.

The survey was performed on August 27 by phone interview. It was attended by 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over.