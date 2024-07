US President Joe Biden will face Donald Trump for re-election in November | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ron Sachs/POOL

A new poll released by the newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ) points out that 80% of voters interviewed consider the current US President, Joe Biden, too old to run for re-election.

The poll also indicated that former President Donald Trump’s lead widened – he is now six points ahead of the Democrat – after last week’s debate. The Republican now has 48% of voting intentions compared to the incumbent’s 42%.

The new poll dropped the president’s approval rating to 34%. Compared to other WSJ polls, Trump’s lead is wider than at any point since late 2021, when inflation began to rise in the U.S.

According to the new poll, 31 percent of independent voters said they are more likely to support the Republican since the debate. Compared to the poll in February, WSJ the percentage of all voters who now see Biden as too old to run increased by seven points.

Around two-thirds of those interviewed would replace him with another party representative in the presidential race.

The Wall Street Journal poll included 1,500 registered voters in the U.S. from June 29 to July 2. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for the full sample.