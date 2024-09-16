Last week, the People’s Gazette created a poll to find out readers’ opinions about the debate with the candidates in the US elections, held by ABC Newson Tuesday (11).
In the opinion of 69% of participants, Republican Donald Trump had the best performance and emerged victorious.
Another 10% said current Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris won the debate.
For 8% there was a technical tie, while 13% believe that the public was the one who lost out.
Remembering that the vote has no statistical or scientific research value. Check it out:
