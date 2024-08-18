Abdullah Abu Daif (Washington)

Vice President Kamala Harris is betting that the United States is ready to elect a black woman as president, as she leads Republican nominee Donald Trump among likely voters in six of seven swing states, a new poll shows.

Harris is preparing to be officially named the Democratic Party’s candidate for the US presidency during its convention in Chicago next week.

“Throughout my career, I’ve heard people say when I run, ‘People aren’t ready, it’s not your time, nobody like you has ever done this,’” Harris, 59, said when she ran against Joe Biden in the 2019 primary. “I didn’t pay attention to that, and I suggest that no one listen to that kind of conversation.”

Meanwhile, a new poll shows Kamala Harris leading Republican nominee Donald Trump among likely voters in six of the seven swing states surveyed: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The results reflect the rapid momentum Harris and her ally, the vice presidential candidate, have gained, amid ongoing efforts by Trump and his allies to respond to this progress.

At a rally in North Carolina, which Trump won by a percentage point in 2020, he said Democrats were “politically correct” in their quick endorsement of Harris, and at another rally in Michigan he sought to blame Harris for rising prices despite new figures showing inflation falling to 2.9%, the lowest annual increase since 2021.

Commenting on the poll, political analyst and Republican Party member Marah Al-Baqaei said that it is too early to decide on the direction of the opinion polls in favor of either the Republican or Democratic candidates in the presidential elections, and we cannot confirm the final results at this stage.

Al-Buqai added that on the other hand, there are those in the Republican camp who deny the accuracy of these polls and consider it too early to rely on any conclusions that are not final. The Trump campaign has formed a group of volunteers known as “Trump 24/7,” which works to support the former president and educate voters about the importance of voting for him, in addition to having a special department to monitor opinion polls.

Although Trump has focused his campaign heavily on the economy, touting his past successes in boosting the US economy, Harris has faced criticism for not having a similar record in this area. However, the difficulty of the economy is partly due to Harris’s four years in the Biden administration, when the economy was in decline.

On the other hand, Democratic Party member Mahdi Afifi expressed his optimism about the initial results, and that “Harris’s progress in the swing states reflects the growing confidence in her ability to lead the country, especially at a time when America is suffering from the repercussions of the economic policies of the previous Trump administration.”

He added that Harris presents a new vision for the American economy, focusing on social and economic justice, a vision that has begun to gain wide acceptance among voters.