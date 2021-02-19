The results of an (unscientific) opinion poll conducted by Emirates Today, in its social media accounts, about the effectiveness of the “remote work” system, showed that 55.5% of the respondents support working remotely.

Participants emphasized that the “remote work” system was a necessary necessity during the “Corona” pandemic, and it proved to be very effective in terms of quality of work and maintaining the level of productivity, and it had many positives in several aspects such as saving time, doubling productivity, reducing congestion on roads, and others.

While the refusers attributed that it was not positive in some sectors, and did not maintain the quality of work, due to its inability to provide sufficient and appropriate capabilities to work remotely.

The survey participants unanimously agreed that “remote work” in the education sector has not proven to be very effective, pointing out that despite the efforts made to maintain education and protect students under these circumstances, they have witnessed a remarkable decline in the educational level of their children. The pressure on them and on the teachers at the same time.

In detail, more than 55.5% of the respondents found that the experience of “working remotely” was positive, and proved its effectiveness on various levels, praising the efforts of the UAE government that contributed to the success of this system, and provided all capabilities for the continuity of work and not disrupting the interests of citizens and residents in light of this Pandemic.

They emphasized that among the positives of the experience is saving time in commuting between home and the workplace, and effort, reducing road congestion, and increasing productivity. On the human side, they found that this system contributed to preserving human life in light of the spread of the Corona virus.

One of the participants said on Twitter: “Remote work was very successful and all sectors of work in the country continued to work despite the circumstances of Corona.”

Another said on “Facebook”: “Certainly, remote work has many advantages and benefits for all parties, the employer, the employee, and others.”

And on «Instagram» one of the follow-ups said: “Yes, remote work has proven very effective in a very large way .. It also saved time and effort in moving from home to the workplace .. And the productivity and quality of work have increased more than before.”

While the participants in the survey found that remote work was feasible, but not in all sectors, as they found that there are institutions that have not proven their effectiveness by following this system due to their inability to provide the appropriate and sufficient capabilities to implement the experiment.

They found that working remotely led to some employees’ inaction, which led to hindering work, reducing productivity and delaying the completion of some transactions.

One of the participants said on “Twitter”: “Remote work has led to a decrease in the level of services and disruption in the completion of transactions in some institutions and its disadvantages are more than its positives.”

Another said on «Facebook»: «We must rethink the way to work remotely because of the delay in response and the accumulation of transactions and the responses received do not meet the purpose and do not satisfy the applicant.

And on “Instagram”, one of the followers said: “No, its effectiveness has not been proven, because people’s interests have been delayed and their affairs disrupted .. In some matters, direct confrontation is required to take demands and rights not from afar.”

The majority of survey respondents agreed that the sector most affected by “remote work” is the educational sector, pointing out that distance education was a necessary necessity in light of “Corona”, but despite the efforts made to continue education and students not cut off from their schools However, this system has not proven its effectiveness, and it has caused great pressure on teachers, given that it is a new experience that was not previously followed.

They explained that distance education is no longer of the desired benefit for students, due to the slackness of many students and the failure to take school lessons seriously, which led to a decline in their educational level.

One of the participants said on “Twitter”: “As for education, remote work has not proven effective. As for the teacher, it increased pressure due to working from home … and many students are indifferent.”

And on “Vibsock”, one of the participants said: “Distance education was a means, but its efficiency was not proven due to the absence of mental presence of students.”

One of them said on “Instagram”: “Distance education has caused great difficulty for teachers and working mothers, and it has not demonstrated its effectiveness for students who did not take the lessons seriously, and dealt with distance education as a vacation.”

Participants found that distance education was better than dropping out of school, protecting students from the risk of infection with the Coronavirus.

One observer said: “At least our students have never stopped studying, and their knowledge of using technology has actually increased.”





