US President Joe Biden at an event at the White House | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / POOL

A survey conducted by the agency Reuters/Ipsosreleased this Tuesday (2), indicated that one in three Democrats (32%) agrees that US President Joe Biden should give up running for re-election.

The conclusion came after the debate on the channel CNNlast Thursday (27), against Trump, when the American leader demonstrated poor performance and poor health.

Despite this, the survey revealed that other important names that could replace the current president as candidates would not do better than Biden in a hypothetical confrontation with the Republican.

The poll, conducted over two days, showed that both Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, continue to have the support of 40% of registered voters, suggesting that despite recent events, the Democrat has not lost ground since the debate.

Only one name presented to respondents received Biden’s support: Michelle Obama, wife of former Democratic President Barack Obama, who performed better than Biden and led Trump by 50% to 39%. She has indicated on several occasions that she does not intend to run in this year’s election.

A previous poll, released in January this year by Reuters/Ipsos, during the primaries for the party’s nomination already indicated that Democratic voters disapproved of Biden. At the time, 49% of those interviewed said he should not run for re-election.