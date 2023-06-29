Orange fringeMáxima lost her hat and wore an unknown Orange brooch. Catherine, the queen of muted tones, ventured into bright red and Letizia opted for casual. Josine Droogendijk, the most famous Dutch Máximakenner, discusses this week’s royal fashion in a new episode of Oranje Franje.
Josine Droogendijk
