From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Pablo Grant died at just 26 years old. He was not only a rapper with BHZ, but also appeared in several film and cinema productions.

Berlin – Shocking news from the Berlin music and film scene: The rapper Pablo Grant died on February 6, 2024 at the age of just 26. He was a member of the hip-hop group BHZ from Berlin-Schöneberg. The band had just canceled their tour the day before due to “very short-term health reasons”.

BHZ musician and actor dies of thrombosis at the age of 26

On Sunday evening (February 11th), the band shared the sad news on their Instagram profile. He died as a result of a thrombosis. It continued: “The family and friends of the deceased are heartbroken and ask that privacy be respected and that no contact be made at this difficult time until further notice. We would like to thank all the fans who have accompanied and supported Pablo's artistic path over the years.” Grant released his first solo album “Dunkelschwarz” in 2019.

Grant didn't just make a name for himself as a musician. He was known to television audiences as an actor through a role in Magdeburg's “Polizeiruf 110”. There he had a permanent role as chief detective, later as chief detective Günther Márquez. In a total of five appearances he supported Inspector Doreen Brasch (Claudia Michelsen) in her work. He also had roles in “In All Friendship”, “SOKO Hamburg” as well as in the fairy tale film “The Ghost in the Glass” and the tragicomedy “Never Too Late” with Heino Ferch.

The late “Polizeiruf 110” star Pablo Grant appeared in several films

Grant, also known under the stage name “Dead Dawg” or Pablo Grant-Zapata, was born in Berlin in 1997. He was first seen in the cinema as an actor in the film “Bibi & Tina: Girls Against Boys”. He was also seen in the cinema in the 2019 film “Misfit”. He appeared in the first two seasons of the web series “Druck” from the public youth program Funk. The series tells about the everyday problems of young people at the Barnim-Gymnasium in Berlin.

Pablo Grant (l.) with the cast of the ARD film “Never Too Late” around Heino Ferch (m.). © Verena Heller Ghanbar/dpa

The BHZ tour would have started on February 8th in Vienna, the last date was March 1st in Berlin. Fans can return tickets, assured the band, who were “infinitely sad” about the cancellation and hoped for understanding.

Another actress also passed away recently. She was one of the most famous film stars of the 1950s and 1960s: Nadja Tiller. (cgsc)