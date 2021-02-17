BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – The EU Commission has negotiated a contract for up to 300 million additional vaccine doses from the US manufacturer Moderna. This was announced by Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday. According to information from the commission, 150 million cans will be delivered this year. There is also an option for a further 150 million cans for 2022.

Last year, the EU Commission initially ordered 160 million vaccine doses from Moderna. The amount that has now been reordered is added. The contract was approved by the College of Commissioners on Wednesday. The EU states now have a few days to raise possible objections.

The Moderna vaccine is one of three vaccines that are already approved in the EU. The Medicines Agency EMA gave the green light on January 6th. Since then it has also been used in Germany. Like the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer, it is an mRNA vaccine. Both are more than 90 percent effective.

Compared to the vaccine from Pfizer / Biontech, the Moderna remedy is considered to be somewhat easier to handle, as it does not have to be cooled as much. The manufacturer is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but also produces in the EU.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in the EU on December 27, there has been criticism in Germany, among others, that too little vaccine is available. With the re-order, the chance increases that the situation will gradually relax. However, Moderna had also indicated delivery bottlenecks at times. The 10 million cans announced for the first quarter are still to be delivered by the end of March.

Moderna’s remedy needs two doses of vaccine four weeks apart to be effective. MRNA vaccines contain genetic information about the pathogen, from which the human body produces a virus protein. The aim of vaccination is to stimulate the body to produce antibodies against this protein in order to intercept the viruses before they enter the cells and multiply./vsr/DP/mis