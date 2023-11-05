Politics | “You have considerations”, the president said emphatically – Unto Hämäläinen recalls his last interviews with Ahtisaari and Koivisto

4.11. 2:00 am | Updated 5.11. 18:41

Marrasku becomes a month of memories. On Friday the 10th, the president will be held Martti Ahtisaaren state funeral, and on Saturday the 25th the president will be unveiled Mauno Koiviston memorial. Koivisto’s birth will then be one hundred years old.

I interviewed both presidents many times, and I did the last interviews when they were already retired.

In May 2008, I called Koivisto and asked if the interview that had been talked about before would be suitable. Even if right away, Koivisto said. We met a quarter of a mile away at Senatintorki. Koivisto was 84 years old. During his fourteen years of retirement, he had written five books.

As we walked towards the president’s office on Unioninkatu, he began to tell us what Vladimirov had said Cobble stone about publishing diaries. It took me a while to get on the same wavelength, but it wasn’t the first time. Koivisto used to start his speech on the topic of which he had placed me in his mind as enthusiasts.

Soviet Union, Russia, Nkp, KGB, Kekkonen. They were talked about. And of course the information was updated Paavo from Väyryse. There was always something new and surprising about him.

In the study, the president sat down at his desk and began to speak. The one-on-one conversation lasted about half an hour. It was worth listening quietly and without moving. Once I frowned, to which Koivisto reacted strongly. He stopped speaking, looked into the eyes and said emphatically: “You have points.” I didn’t make the same mistake again.

After the one-on-one call, Koivisto remained quietly waiting for my questions.

The topic of the interview was Germany’s role in the Finnish civil war. Koivisto shared his views and also gave me a fifty-year-old interview tape that he had unexpectedly found in his own archives.

The president’s desk was full of books, papers and file folders. He worked alone. They say that there were rarely visitors in the office. He said that he gave another interview to Ylioppilaslehti and asked if two interviews were too many. “They still think that it’s going to start”, he mused as he escorted me to the door.

MI interviewed Artti Ahtisaari for the last time in June 2012. He was about to turn 75. The interview was conducted at the office of CMI, founded by the president, in Helsinki’s Eteläranta.

The office was bustling. Phones rang and computers buzzed. Everyone called each other by their first names. Many were rumored to have a thing for Mart, and they received encouragement from their boss. With these smart young people, you get younger too, Ahtisaari mused.

The president’s desk was sparkling clean. No books, no papers, no folders, just a calendar and two phones.

At first, we exchanged information, and then the interview progressed in a leisurely manner. Ahtisaari talked about his travels and meetings with world leaders. The calendar seemed full. Requests for speakers kept coming.

Suddenly there was a sharp knock on the door. The secretary opened the door, apologized for the interruption and said a little embarrassed that “Kofi is calling”.

I retreated to the corridor so that Ahtisaari could speak in peace Kofi Annan with. Then the interview continued as if nothing strange had happened. I was left with the impression that the former UN Secretary General often called Ahtisaari.

Our presidents Mauno Koivisto and Martti Ahtisaari were able to make a long start even after the presidential term. They continued until Alzheimer’s got the better of them both. I’m sure that by doing the work they love, they postponed the onset of the disease for years.