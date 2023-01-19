Harassment, Nunzia De Girolamo and the background on the unsuspecting politician

As they continue to multiply testimonials Of actresses And women of the show which they reveal they have suffered abuse from directors and other prominent male figures of the world of cinema and not only that, the former deputy and now presenter Nunzia DeGirolamoalso involves politicians. “In the artistic world – reveals De Girolamo to La Stampa – I don’t have never experienced harassment of any kind, in the political one yes. Attention from who own I could not imagine. I reacted once pushing against the wall the man who attacked me and from the height of my 1.80 it was not difficult, other times I have pretended not to understand. then trying not to see those people again. There are much more harassment in politics than in the entertainment world. The former deputy, who returns to host Ciao Maschio on Rai 1 on Saturday, reveals unpublished backgrounds. DeGirolamo he investigates the male world precisely because he feels the discomfort is very strong of the female world. And address the problem a open face.

“It is fundamental – continues De Girolamo to La Stampa – don’t let your guard downthe data is growing, talking about it helps even those who are afraid to report. Fighting prejudice or towards the female world that is affirming itself professionally. A nice career must mean necessarily a go to bed with a man. mindset that brings violence. The fear of abuse I have comes from the sudden outburst of girl with whom I shared the apartment a Rome during university. He told me that from child had been raped by her uncle, repeatedly, in the indifference of the mother. It really struck me that maternal indifference“. De Girolamo also talks about his love story. “Francis (Boccia, Pd deputy) I have it met at a conference in Naples. Both deputies and we weren’t there never met in Parliament. He has been love at first sight“.

