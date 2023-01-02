Politics | Wille Rydman resigns from the coalition

The MP Wille Rydman announced in his blog that he was resigning from the coalition.

Congressman and Helsinki City Councilor Will Rydman separates from the constitution.

Rydman writes in his blog that he has announced his resignation via the coalition’s member website on Monday.

At the same time, he says that despite this, he will be a candidate in the parliamentary elections in the spring.

HS published in June, a story in which several young women told about Rydman’s behavior that seemed oppressive. The writing did not claim that Rydman had committed any crimes.

Rydman denies having committed sexual crimes and he has made a request for an investigation into HS’s article. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Central Criminal Police started a preliminary investigation against Rydman for rape, which was not discussed in the original article. Before Christmas, prosecutors announced that no charges would be filed because, based on the preliminary investigation, there was no probable cause to support Rydman’s guilt.