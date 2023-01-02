Politics will turn a difficult situation into a catastrophe

We publish part of the editorial by Joseph Stiglitz published in Le Monde on 30 December 2022

Economics Was Once Called a ‘Gloomy Science’, a term that in 2023 will surely prove correct. We are in fact at the mercy of two cataclysms that are purely and simply beyond our control.

First, the pandemic of Covid-19 continues to threaten us through its new, deadlier, more contagious variantsand or more resistant to vaccines. The epidemic has been particularly poorly managed by China, mainly because the country has failed to give its citizens more effective (Western-made) mRNA vaccines.

The second cataclysm is the aggressive war waged by Russia in Ukraine. This conflict suggests no outcome and presents a risk of even more significant escalation or knock-on effects.

In any case, further disruptions in energy and food prices are to be expected. And as if these problems weren’t bad enough, everything points to the response of the lPolitical leaders will transform a serious situation into an even more catastrophic situation.

For example, the US Federal Reserve may be pushing interest rates too far too fast. The current inflation is mainly the consequence of deficiencies of supplying which are already working out for some. Raising interest rates further could therefore be counterproductive. This will no longer produce food or oil and gas, but it will make it more difficult to mobilize investments that can indeed help alleviate supply shortages.

Monetary tightening is also likely to lead to a global slowdown. Some commentators, convinced that the fight against inflation requires ache economic, they gladly expect a recession. The faster and more violent the better, they say, they don’t seem to think about the risk of the cure proving worse than the disease. If a stronger dollar certainly mitigates inflation in the USit’s because it weakens other currencies and worsens inflation elsewhere.

