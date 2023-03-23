Politics | What do the parties think about the burning issues of culture? HS compiled the answers to the essential questions

Cultural issues have been conspicuous by their absence in the discussions during the elections. HS clarified the parties’ positions on three cultural-related claims.

Cultural sector the questions concerning have been conspicuous by their absence in election exams and election machines – except on Tuesday, when basic Finns Riikka Purra called culture as a “luxury service” in the election exam. However, there are many topics on which the parties should take a stand.

The coronavirus pandemic drove the culture and event industry into unprecedented misery. Finland remained in the Nordics far from its neighbors in the comparison of the corona subsidies distributed by the state administration to the cultural sector.

Funding for culture is decreasing also when Veikkaus’s dwindling money has been redistributed. The current government has decided that the compensation of betting profit funds will no longer be implemented in full.

The actors in the cultural sector feel the scarcity of language due to the decline in the appreciation of culture.

Parties from right to left say that a diverse and lively cultural life affects the vitality of civil society and people’s well-being. However, more concrete positions are rare.

HS found out the parties’ general positions on three cultural-related claims. The parties responded to the allegations by e-mail. A large part of the answers come from the various cultural or election programs of the parties.

The Christian Democrats did not answer the survey at all.

The arguments presented to the parties were:

The share of art and culture should be increased to 1% of the total expenditure of the state economy. People should pay more for the culture they consume. Yle’s funding should be cut significantly in order to curb the state’s indebtedness.

When you answer the claims, you will see the parties’ answers and the reasons for their positions.

