Saturday, March 23, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Politics | Vilhelm Junnila wrote a resignation letter at night and sent it without asking anyone – Insiders tell HS what happened behind the scenes of last summer's government crisis

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
Politics | Vilhelm Junnila wrote a resignation letter at night and sent it without asking anyone – Insiders tell HS what happened behind the scenes of last summer's government crisis

Petteri Orpo's government fell twice last summer. The first crisis was resolved when Vilhelm Junnila decided to resign during the night in Vancouver. For the second time, the government was saved by the parliament's summer vacation. HS now takes the government behind the scenes of rescue operations.

OFAntalian Vilhelm Junnilan the ministerial term ended in July 2023 and officially lasted seventeen days.

The difference was historic. It remained the shortest term of office of an actual minister in the history of Finland.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon In the summer of 2023, the (kok) fresh-from-the-oven government ran into two crises that were about to sink it in the first few meters. The government was threatened with collapse before it had even started extensive labor market reforms and social security cuts.

#Politics #Vilhelm #Junnila #wrote #resignation #letter #night #Insiders #happened #scenes #summer39s #government #crisis

See also  Comment | Erdoğan got an empty playing field
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The President of Estonia spoke about the horror of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

The President of Estonia spoke about the horror of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result