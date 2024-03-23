Politics | Vilhelm Junnila wrote a resignation letter at night and sent it without asking anyone – Insiders tell HS what happened behind the scenes of last summer's government crisis

Petteri Orpo's government fell twice last summer. The first crisis was resolved when Vilhelm Junnila decided to resign during the night in Vancouver. For the second time, the government was saved by the parliament's summer vacation. HS now takes the government behind the scenes of rescue operations.

OFAntalian Vilhelm Junnilan the ministerial term ended in July 2023 and officially lasted seventeen days.

The difference was historic. It remained the shortest term of office of an actual minister in the history of Finland.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon In the summer of 2023, the (kok) fresh-from-the-oven government ran into two crises that were about to sink it in the first few meters. The government was threatened with collapse before it had even started extensive labor market reforms and social security cuts.